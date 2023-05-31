053023 Solvang Fest Theater honors donors 1

Ann Foxworthy Lewellen (left of plaque) and Mike Lewellen (right of plaque) are surrounded by other donors who contributed to the Royce and Ann Lewellen Memorial Tower at Solvang Festival Theater.

 Contributed

Members of the community who supported the Imagine! Capital Campaign to rebuild the once aging Solvang Festival Theater were recently honored during a recognition reception held May 23 on the grounds of the since-refreshed property.

The project, which raised over $5.1 million over the span of four years, was completed in July 2022 after more than 450 donors pledged their support in the form of generous donations, according to Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe.

During the reception, attending donors marveled at the transformation of the theater, Coe said. They viewed the large bronze plaques bearing their names, including those individual plaques recognizing parts of the theater especially named for donors.

053023 Solvang Fest Theater honors donors 2

Polly Firestone Walker and David Walker sit atop a stone placed at the Solvang Festival Theater garden lobby that hosts an honorary donor plaque.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0