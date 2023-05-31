Members of the community who supported the Imagine! Capital Campaign to rebuild the once aging Solvang Festival Theater were recently honored during a recognition reception held May 23 on the grounds of the since-refreshed property.
The project, which raised over $5.1 million over the span of four years, was completed in July 2022 after more than 450 donors pledged their support in the form of generous donations, according to Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe.
During the reception, attending donors marveled at the transformation of the theater, Coe said. They viewed the large bronze plaques bearing their names, including those individual plaques recognizing parts of the theater especially named for donors.
The celebration also included the unveiling of a plaque naming the theater's iconic box office tower after Judge Royce R. Lewellen, one of Solvang Festival Theater’s founding community members, whose steadfast support continued throughout the years, Coe said. He noted that donors contributed over $550,000 in honor of Lewellen.
The main entrance gate now bears the names of generous donors, and the lawn lobby features a large stone with a fixed donor plaque that bears the name of the Walker family.
“Tonight is the culmination of years of effort that go all the way back to 2015,” said Chris Nielsen, past chairman of the Theaterfest board of directors.
“It was a lot of hard work by the board and a lot of commitment, not only by the board of directors but also by the community around us. Now we have a theater that will be here for generations to come.”
In addition to thanking all the donors for their generous contributions to the Imagine! campaign, the reception included the announcement that Solvang Theaterfest will launch a seat-naming campaign in June, Coe said, noting that those attending the celebration were given the opportunity to donate ahead of the launch.
Details of the launch for the public are forthcoming.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.