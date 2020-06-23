You are the owner of this article.
Solvang's 4th of July Parade canceled due to pandemic
A dancer in the Garcia Dance Studio troupe waves to the crowd during the 2019 Solvang 4th of July parade.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

Solvang's July 4th Parade has been canceled this year, adding to a growing number of events like the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival which was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Solvang Rotary Club member and parade announcer Allan Jones said the 4th of July Parade was called off due to regulatory safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"Parades are not allowed at the county and state level yet," Jones said. "Hopefully in 2021."

