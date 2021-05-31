Lompoc will host a spring carnival at Ryon Memorial Park starting Thursday and running through Sunday, with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place.

Access to the event, which will feature carnival rides games and food, is free and open to the public.

The hours of operation are as follows: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ride wristbands can be purchased in advance from now through Thursday for $25 at the carnival office, located at Ryon Park, behind the rides and next to the tennis courts, an event spokesperson said. Wristbands also can be purchased on-site during the event for $35 per person.

Individual ride tickets are $1 each or 24 tickets for $20. Kiddie rides require three tickets, family rides four tickets, and special rides are five tickets.

All riders will be required to wear a mask in accordance with COVID-19 precautions, the event host announced.

Attendees experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, including cough, runny nose, fever and muscle pain, are asked to avoid entering the event. Handwashing and reasonable social distancing measures are suggested prevention tips outlined by the event host.

The carnival is presented by traveling amusement company, Paul Maurer Shows of Huntington Beach, which produces and supports more than 90 to 100 events throughout the western United States, specifically in California, Oregon and Nevada, according to the company's website.

Ryon Park is located at 800 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.