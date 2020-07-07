'Technology is amazing': Monty Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms reports success of first virtual equine event

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solvang-based horseman Monty Roberts switched gears, and with the assistance of Horse and Country TV’s Jonathan Rippon, under the direction of David Qualls, facilitated the region's third annual equine event, The Movement 2020, from Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms on June 21 through 23.
But this year was slightly different: They went virtual.
The Movement founder Debbie Roberts Loucks said event presenters Roberts, 85, and famous horsewoman Dr. Temple Grandin felt the event was too valuable to cancel this year.
In response to uncertain times, the two presenters, alongside other group members, designed a six-session virtual program with a united message "that horses bring hope to humanity."
Roberts explained that a number of people wrote in asking that they not cancel the event.
"We knew we needed to get creative and find a way not to disappoint," said Roberts. "[We] presenters were equally enthusiastic about staying the course. [The presenters] that could travel to us in Solvang were there with me, social distancing, of course."
In redesigning the COVID-19-friendly program, two scheduled presenters from England and Germany, who could not fly into the United States due to the pandemic, coordinated with seminar organizers to present their interactive multimedia presentations from their homes.
"Technology is amazing these days, and I directed my team to re-create the closest experience possible for the viewer, submitting questions ahead, watching from the best seat, multi-camera view, good sound and even interaction with presenters during the sessions," Roberts said.
Loucks reported the three-day virtual seminar was a success.
She said her father, Monty, opened up the weekend event with a demonstration about the "flight animal," which was then followed by Roberts and his certified instructor, Jamie Jennings, training a Perlino stallion to come to the mounting block and stand across from the pen within a 30-minute time frame.
The next segment was presented by Ashley Mancuso, who instructed how to perform yoga on mustangs and then worked with Jennings and a mustang named Tucker, live from Roberts' arena, saddled and at liberty.
Dave Mochel of Applied Attention then presented a session on "how to live, love, work and lead peacefully & powerfully" before Roberts took to his Solvang arena to demonstrate how horses will accept leadership when loving, confident body language is used.
Horse trainer and Roberts' certified instructor Denise Heinlein also presented a segment on how to conduct respectful interactions with horses.
She then introduced a war veteran to her first Join-Up with a horse, demonstrating healing from traumatic experiences, Loucks said.
Veterinarian Madison Seamans, author and artist, then gave a presentation on how a horse’s vision influences its behavior.
Afterwards, Elli Boardman, a chiropractor, discussed how understanding equine behavior is key to helping treat horses.
For Boardman's presentation, Loucks said the dark bay mustang named Tucker was painted in a full skeletal outline to model to audience members the chiropractic lesson being taught.
According to Loucks, the final two hours Sunday were spent with Dr. Temple Grandin.
She patched in virtually from her Colorado home to discuss "How Horses Think," while Roberts demonstrated her teachings from his Solvang arena with Jennings on Monty’s horse Nice Chrome.
Grandin spoke "for the horse and for the autistic person," Loucks said, noting that patience, kindness and positive reinforcement were at the center of Grandin's concepts.
“We were planning our third annual The Movement and our mission was to spread the exciting discoveries that good horsemanship had been developing," she said of the seminar's first-time success with teaching nonviolent horse handling from a virtual platform.
"The horses have been validating what is increasing obvious, that gentle and fair handling of horses is causing better partnerships and better performance between horse and horsepersons. That is worth sharing and celebrating."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
