Animation gets a bad rap. It’s generally considered immature and “just for kids.” It immediately conjures images of "Looney Tunes" and Disney when the term comes up; the word most often associated is “cartoon.”

Cartoons have a historical significance, originating as non-realistic or semi-realistic images used for satire, caricature and humor. The etymology is an Italian/Dutch amalgam describing the thick cardstock used for printing the illustrations.

The medium has obviously evolved over the centuries, the term being co-opted by the entertainment industry and used as the moniker for an entire cable network geared towards broadcasting animated content.

While some forms of animation are irreverent and make inappropriate jokes to highlight particular topics, animation can be for everyone. Animation has been on the forefront of social change; “The Flintstones” (1960-1966) was the first long-running animated series and the first to depict a husband and wife sharing the same bed, a TV taboo.

“The Simpsons” (1989- ) is another terrific example. It is hallmarked as the longest-running animated series on TV still airing new episodes (705 episodes as of May 17) without being canceled or rebooted. Few television shows have comparable bragging rights.

The series is the brainchild of Matt Groening. The Portland, Oregon native got his start in 1980 creating a comic strip called “Life In Hell” for the Los Angeles Reader, a then-newly published newspaper. The comic described Groening’s experiences in living in the Los Angeles area.

This caught long-time collaborator James L. Brooks’ attention who then hired Groening to develop animated bumpers for "The Tracy Ullman Show" on Fox. The shorts became the basis for "The Simpsons" family and Fox eventually ordered an entire animated series of half-hour episodes.

Groening has since launched two other animated series to varying success: “Futurama” (1999-2013) and the Netflix series “Disenchantment” (2018- ).

The series is irreverent — often lampooning the perceived typical nuclear family values that had been the staple of '80s and '90s family sitcoms. The show also stubbornly held fast to its cartoon roots, tackling various social and political topics with humor and has now become ingrained in the pop culture zeitgeist.

Many parents and critics complained about the dysfunctional dynamics among the titular family, specifically Homer’s seemingly negligent and abusive behavior and Bart’s borderline juvenile delinquency. But that was probably one of the best things the show ever tackled. They were a cautionary tale.

Families aren’t perfect like in “Family Ties” or “Full House.” Families are dysfunctional… just pause and observe your own household to see for yourself. It’s a difficult look in that mirror.

The characters start off filling archetypical character tropes; Lisa Simpson exemplifies the “middle child” niche, getting ignored and annoyed by the family dynamic. But then the situations and plot of each episode turn the archetypes on their heads, often leading to over-the-top hilarity while still making poignant references about society.

Several jokes from older episodes date themselves, but many others have aged rather well despite more than thirty years on television and a 2007 feature film. The show has also been hailed as “prophetic,” accurately predicting such things as the Trump presidency, three-eyed mutant fish, and Fox being bought out by Disney.

While a little long in the tooth, “The Simpsons” is proof positive that animation and cartoons aren’t just for kids. New episodes air Sundays on Fox; all seasons can be found on Disney+.