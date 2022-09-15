Attention wrestling fans: Pro Wrestling Unplugged Heavyweight Champion and former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick will take to the squared circle in Santa Maria this Friday alongside former WWE Stars JTG, El Torito, Star Max Mini.
The PWU is bringing their September To Remember show to the Veterans Memorial Building at 313 W. Tunnell Street starting at 7:30 p.m., doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
All ages are welcome at the event and $20 general admission tickets were available online at presstime. Premium seating, including front row seating is also still available and starts at $20.
Online sales will end soon and tickets purchased the day of the show will be $5 more.
You can purchase tickets in person at Leisure Time Games, Discoteca Miramar and the Billiard Lounge in Santa Maria; Paradise Trading Post in Orcutt; and at The Shack in Lompoc.
Scheduled to appear at this event are;
- PWU Heavyweight Champion & former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick
- Former WWE Star JTG
- Former WWE Star El Torito
- Former WWF Star Max Mini aka Tsuky
- “Eye Candy” Richie Slade
- “Mr Moonwalk DDT” Santana Jackson
- “Queen of Hearts” Scarlett Rose
- Rey Genesis
- Liam Price
- MicroMania Star 25 Cent
- MicroMania Star Dylan Michaels
- “The Freak” Jeckles
- Wiseguy
- Money Power Respect
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213