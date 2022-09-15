Attention wrestling fans: Pro Wrestling Unplugged Heavyweight Champion and former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick will take to the squared circle in Santa Maria this Friday alongside former WWE Stars JTG, El Torito, Star Max Mini.

The PWU is bringing their September To Remember show to the Veterans Memorial Building at 313 W. Tunnell Street starting at 7:30 p.m., doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome at the event and $20 general admission tickets were available online at presstime. Premium seating, including front row seating is also still available and starts at $20. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0