It is a busy weekend on the Central Coast, as most are during the summer months, but even with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this weekend there are still some great reasons to get out and enjoy the sunshine — responsibly.
Those reasons?
Well actually there are a few solid reasons located all in one place this weekend when music, dancing, food and classic cars fill Santa Maria's Simas Park on Sunday afternoon for the Welcome to the 805: Summer Classic.
The S.O.S Band, Dezzy Hollow, Steppin' Out and Mestizo will provide an afternoon of music for attendees to enjoy alongside merchandize vendors, a kids zone provided by Central Coast Party Factory and food, wine and beer vendors.
General admission tickets are available online and start at $45. VIP access tickets, parking passes and kids zone bracelets are also available for purchase online. Portions of the proceeds from ticket sales with be donated to PLAY Inc., a non-profit organization that works to fund innovative recreation and parks services and programs offered in the Santa Maria Valley.
Tickets for the summer classic are available on My805Tix, or at Santa Maria retailers Amsterdam Smoke Shop at 437 South Broadway and Dr. Sneaks805 at 1523 South Broadway, Suite D. Tickets can be purchased in person before the show in Lompoc at The Roots, 805 West Laurel Avenue; New Era Sound, 900 North H Street; Cold Coast Brewery, 118 West Ocean Avenue.
In person retail locations only accept cash for ticket purchase. Tickets that were purchased for the Spring Classic that was cancelled due to weather issues will be honored for this concert.
805Concerts, the promoter of this show, also brought Ice Cube and other performers to Santa Maria for the initial Welcome to 805 show at the Unocal Event Center. The company is also promoting an upcoming show featuring Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, 112 and more that is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Madonna Inn.