Twenty-six residents on Nov. 21 took their marks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as part of the town's annual 1-mile Kids Turkey Dash and 3-mile Fun Run held at River Park's fitness trail.
Winners among the 12 adults and 14 youth in their respective events were recently announced by the Lompoc Recreation Division.
Fun Run results for age 13 and older are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=33342.
Winners in the Turkey Dash for participants 5 to 12 years old are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=33340.
Top finishers in female and male categories for both youth and adults were awarded a turkey, and pies were handed out for second and third overall winners.
First- and second-place finishers in each age category were awarded medals.