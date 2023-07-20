After a decade away from the Golden State, the X Games have returned to the familiar and native sands, surf and sunshine of Southern California this week, with events being held from San Diego north through Los Angeles before ending in Ventura.
The weeklong celebration kicked off with BMX competitions in San Diego on July 16, but all eyes will be on the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend with three days of competition featuring gold medal events and other competitions from BMX, skateboard, MotoX and many more disciplines.
All tickets will also include access to festival villages, offering entertainment and interactive activities for the whole family, including skate and BMX interactive parks, athlete autograph sessions, sports games, gaming, music, food and retail offerings and more.
If the drive to Ventura seems a bit too far, remember that the opportunity to see world class athletes all in one place only happens so often, but if that doesn't sway you Amtrak Pacific Surfliner does offer service to Ventura and the stop is located on the fairground parking lot.
You can watch the action online, as well as on television on ABC and ESPN throughout the weekend. Find more information about the X Games' return to Southern California, see athlete bios and a list of winners of early competitions on the X Games website, www.xgames.com.
American Ultimate Disc League coming to Santa Barbara
And if a trip to Ventura for big airs and slick grinds doesn't grab your attention, maybe a little ultimate frisbee does. On Friday, the Los Angeles Aviators of the American Ultimate Disc League will travel to Santa Barbara to play a special match against the Oakland Spiders at San Marcos High School's Warkentin Stadium.
The game will be a homecoming for many Aviators' players with ties to the Santa Barbara area, so along with the usual passionate effort on the field the return to native soils will provide some extra motivation for locals like Michael Kiyoi (San Marcos High School), Nate Kirchhofer, Aaron Weaver, Marcel Osborne and Ian Ladner.
Tickets are $20 for adults but kids 18 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Purchase tickets and see additional information about the game, in which portions of the proceeds will go to the San Marcos High School Instrumental Music Program, are available online at laaviators.com.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213