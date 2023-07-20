After a decade away from the Golden State, the X Games have returned to the familiar and native sands, surf and sunshine of Southern California this week, with events being held from San Diego north through Los Angeles before ending in Ventura. 

The weeklong celebration kicked off with BMX competitions in San Diego on July 16, but all eyes will be on the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend with three days of competition featuring gold medal events and other competitions from BMX, skateboard, MotoX and many more disciplines.

Individual and group tickets for specific days or the entire weekend are available online at www.xgames.com/events/x-games-california-2023/tickets.

