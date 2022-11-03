 Skip to main content
Young local actor Mateo Ray is seeing his star rise

Mateo Ray, 9, won the 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film' award at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood.

 Christopher Garcia, Contributor

Seeing his star rise, 9-year-old Mateo Ray, an Orcutt native that attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School, won the 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film' at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood last month.

He won the award for the short film 'The Daily War', which aired on PBS last year during Hispanic Heritage month.

Even though he’s appeared on the silver screen, Mateo says his life is that typical of an average kid. One major factor in his early success is having his parents involved in supporting his creative vision, leading to opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Mateo Ray, 9, won the 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film' award at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood. He's a student at Ralph Dunlap Elementary in Orcutt. 

