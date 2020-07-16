Farmworker dies, 14 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Maria H-2A housing sites

At least 14 individuals have been infected and one has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a housing location for temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed.
The outbreak was discovered among employees living in housing facilities operated by Alco Harvesting, a Santa Maria harvest management and labor contracting company whose sister companies include Bonipak Produce Inc., Betteravia Farms and Bonita Packing Co., according to the department.
Employees are spread between three converted motels including the former Econo Lodge on Nicholson Avenue, which currently houses approximately 250 employees, Colonial Hotel on South Broadway with 17 employees, and Motel 6 on East Main Street, which is currently vacant.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
