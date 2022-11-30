There was a big family element to the Pioneer Valley-St. Joseph boys soccer game Tuesday night. Pedro Vargas coaches St. Joseph. The St. Joseph coach's son, Danny Laines, is a fullback on defense for Pioneer Valley.

The son got the best of this match-up. Caleb Toledo headed an Angel Ayala corner kick into the net just 1:29 in, and that was it for the scoring as the visiting Panthers edged the Knights 1-0 in a non-league game between the crosstown rivals at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

The game was Pioneer Valley's season opener. St. Joseph dropped to 0-2-0.

No, Vargas said with a chuckle, he didn't have an extra familial feeling going into this one. "(Danny and I) both know that once you get on that pitch it's anyone's game," Vargas said with a chuckle.

"I have coached my son for many years at the club level," said the St. Joseph coach. "Many Pioneer Valley players also play for me on CVSC Revolution B05," a club team.

St. Joseph didn't take its first shot until the 26:38 mark of the first half. The Knights controlled the ball most of the time after that until halftime. They just couldn't score on any of three good chances before intermission.

A Knight shot went wide right by inches, the Panthers defense broke up a deep St. Joseph thrust and Pioneer Valley fullback Brayan Robles foiled a St. Joseph drive with Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Marco Calderon out of the box.

"We had some opportunities that we wish we could have capitalized on," Vargas said afterward.

Though the Panthers couldn't score after the break, they took the momentum back in the second half. Javier Villafan's passing often got things going as Pioneer Valley successfully worked the ball down its left side on offense and kept St. Joseph goalkeeper Angel Soto busy.

Soto made a sliding kick save on a Panthers shot from point blank range. One Panthers try glanced off the top post and caromed behind the post and out-of-bounds.

Robles and Pioneer Valley midfielder Giovani Valencia turned back the few drives the Knights had in the second half. Calderon had no trouble keeping the shutout in his team's opener.

"Credit to Pioneer Valley for playing a good game," said Vargas.

Veteran Pioneer Valley coach Alan Brafman said, "The first half wasn't very good for us. We picked it up some in the second half.

"It's a win, right? Brayan Robles played a good game for us. We were missing four or five boys because of illness or injury. It's always good to win your opener."

Vargas said, "Playing a great team like Pioneer Valley is difficult. Losing only 1-0 to a talented team gives us an idea of what we are doing well and what we can improve on.

"I am very proud of the leadership we have with our team," said Vargas. "Steven Pallan and Angel Soto had great performances and really motivated their team to stay focused while defending."

St. Joseph will play at home against Bishop Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Pioneer Valley will host Bakersfield Golden Valley at 5 p.m. Friday evening. Both games are non-league ones.

Righetti 3, Lompoc 2

The Warriors (1-0-0) edged the Braves in a non-league game at Righetti and made their season opener a success.

Rosendo Pineda, Ace Espinoza and Daniel Luganas tallied for Righetti. Mark Salazar and Adrian Gonzales scored for Lompoc (1-1-0). Salazar scored with an assist from Jesus Hernandez. Gonzales tallied on a free kick.

Righetti goalkeeper Alex Solis made five saves.

"The boys played well, they just made some mistakes early in the second half," said Lompoc coach James Baca.

Cabrillo 2, Mission Prep 0

The Conquistadores (1-1-0 squared their season record with a win against the Royals (0-1-0) at home.

Erik Carriedo knocked in both Cabrillo goals, one with an assist from Diego Jimenez Quintero and another with an assist from Mario Verduzco.

Mission Prep took just one shot on goal.

Girls soccer

Santa Ynez 3, Pioneer Valley 0

The Pirates (1-0-0) opened their season with a non-league win on the road against the Panthers (1-2-0).

Weylin Hawkins capitalized on a good 35-yard free kick by Anya Newton in the 26th minute and scored the first Pirates goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, Ava Hamaoui made a deep diagonal pass to the right side of the goal area. Janeth Davalos ran the ball down and placed a perfect right-to-left slotted cross pass that Isabella Rubio knocked into the goal net for the second score.

Pioneer Valley put on consistent pressure in the second half, but Santa Ynez withstood it and got another goal when Ashlin Finley scored, with an assist from Newton.

In her Santa Ynez debut, Pirates goalkeeper Devyn Hazard made one save.

Lompoc 2, Cabrillo 1

Avi Anguiano scored both goals for the Braves, who moved to 1-2-0 with a narrow non-league win at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc against their Lompoc Valley rival (0-1-0).

Monday, Nov. 29

Boys soccer

San Luis Obispo 4, Santa Ynez 0

The Pirates (0-1-0) lost their season opener, a non-league game at San Luis Obispo.

The Tigers scored a first-half goal then pulled away with three in the second.