You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Santa Maria Fairpark

Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Santa Maria Fairpark

  • Updated

The Santa Maria Fairpark will kick off the holiday season this weekend with the Festival of Lights drive-through event and a holiday market featuring offerings from local vendors. 

Tickets are now available for the Festival of Lights, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 937 S. Thornburg St. Residents can purchase tickets for half-hour time slots on each of the three nights to see the winter wonderland created with help from local businesses. 

Admission is $20 for vehicles with nine passengers or less, and $30 for vehicles with 10 or more passengers. 

While driving through the Fairpark, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance between other vehicles. 

Along with a light show in the evenings, the Fairpark will host its second Jingle Mingle Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

At the market, 20 local vendors will sell items including handmade jewelry, clothes and other gifts inside the Park Plaza building, with mask-wearing and social distancing enforced. 

Admission to the market is free. 

Festive poinsettia plants also will be available for $10 at the Fairpark during the weekend.  

To purchase tickets for the Festival of Lights, visit santamariafairpark.ticketspice.com/festival-of-lights

For more information, contact the Fairpark Main Office at 805-925-8824. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Richard David Newcomb

Richard David Newcomb passed away quietly on October 29, 2020, one year and one month after his 81st birthday. The son of Robert David Newcomb…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News