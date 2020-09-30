You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
alert

Fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

From the What you need to know for Thursday, October 1 series
  • Updated

A fifth San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday. 

The inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive at the jail on Saturday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. After being arrested five days prior to the positive test result, the inmate had been placed in the jail's quarantine unit in accordance with health protocols. 

There was no exposure to jail staff because they are required to wear personal protective equipment, Cipolla said. 

An inmate last tested positive at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on July 22. 

Since March, six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the virus, including three correctional staff members and three patrol officers. 

The jail continues to be vigilant with screening, testing and isolating sick individuals to protect staff, inmates and the public, Cipolla said. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

+2
Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local News
alert top story

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie
Obituaries

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie

Francis H. “Mutt” Beattie, Jr. was an unassuming figure on the Lompoc scene throughout his lifetime, carrying on the family name and business.…

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News