Filmaniacs: 'Hop' is a silly and fun Easter movie — one of the few

Easter is done.  It’s interesting there aren’t many movies themed around the holiday.  It’s easy to find horror movies released around Halloween or Christmas-themed movies released… well… around Christmas for obvious reasons.

But what about Easter?  From a secular perspective, Easter’s just the big Super Bowl-esque Sunday for Christian churches.  There are several films depicting the holiday’s religious significance, like “The Passion of the Christ” (2004) and “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965).

Even classics like “The Ten Commandments” and “Prince of Egypt” — both of which tell the same story in different mediums — cover the Jewish holiday of Passover which historically determines the scheduling of Easter.

But what about nonreligious movies?

DreamWorks released “Rise of the Guardians” (2012) in which Hugh Jackman voices an Easter Bunny teaming up with Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy and other nonholiday mascots to save… something.  It’s entirely possible a Tolkien-derived Ent represents Arbor Day.

However, the prominent secular standout is “Hop,” a 2011 Live Action-CGI hybrid kids comedy about the Easter Bunny.  The film stars James Marsden (“X-Men,” “Westworld”) as Fred O’Hare who finds his life’s purpose becoming the Easter Bunny.

Why would a human do this?  Simple:  because the actual Easter Bunny voiced by British comedian Russel Brand wants to move to Los Angeles to become a famous drummer in a rock band.  Not even kidding, this is the movie’s central plot.

Then an uprising of chicks working for the Easter Bunny stage a coup against their rabbit master in order to give the children of the world worms and birdseed in their Easter Baskets.  Not even kidding, this is the movie’s central conflict.

This feels like a contrived plot considering there are billions of people who don’t celebrate Easter.  However, it is meant to be a kids film meant to annoy adults rather than entertain them.  “Hop” has a similar feel to other kids IP’s like “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “Smurfs.”

That said, Brand’s personification of the E.B. (the Easter Bunny) is offputtingly charming and Marsden gives his all playing a schlub moving from one dead-end job to the next.  He’s good at playing seemingly naïve characters, like the prince from “Enchanted” (2007).

By far his most serious rolls include Scott Summers/Cyclops in the first three “X-Men” films and his portrayal of Teddy Flood in HBO’s “Westworld.”  However this is the first of two films where he spends the majority of his shooting days opposite a CGI character that isn’t really there.

Marsden held a central role in 2020’s film adaptation of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game opposite Jim Carrey.  Remove the computer animated cartoon mammal and you basically have an actor reciting lines to an inanimate doll so animators could accurately track is eyeline to digital character’s face.

But Marsden sells it.  While most grown adults don’t fancy the idea of operating a candy factory just to provide seven billion people with chocolate eggs and jelly beans once a year, the kids seem to love it.  Maybe your kids will too… if you need an Easter themed movie next spring.

The movie is available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and streaming platforms like Netflix.

"Hop"

Dir.:  Tim Hill

Starring:  James Marsden, Russell Brand

Studio:  Universal Pictures

Release:  2011

