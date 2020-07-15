Santa Barbara County Fire crews halted a small vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Tuesday.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, scorched three acres before forward progress was stopped, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire spread to the center divider before it was eventually put out by crews.
Fire crews halt 3-acre fire along Highway 101
Read more here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!