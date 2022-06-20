A structure fire broke out at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt on Sunday and damaged a classroom before it was extinguished by crews, according to officials.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Winter Road at 3:29 p.m. and located a fire in a locked and unoccupied modular classroom, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

First responders from the Santa Maria and County Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes, according to Eliason, who added the classroom fire did not extend to another structure and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Holly Edds, the classroom was an older portable unit that was previously used as a teacher's lounge and small group-activity space. Edds noted that because it was an isolated space and not utilized as a regular classroom, next year's school operations should continue as normal.

"We appreciate the community outpouring," she said. "We are fortunate that no one was around and that it happened during summer break. Now we will be able to remove the unit from the school site."