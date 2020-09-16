You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters respond to Highway 1 vegetation fire on Vandenberg AFB

Fire crews are responding to a small vegetation fire on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, which has burned approximately 10 acres with no structures threatened. 

The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

Ground units from the Vandenberg Fire Department are responding with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to smoke from the fire. 

This is the second vegetation fire this week on Vandenberg property.

This story will be updated with more information. 

