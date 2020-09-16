Firefighters respond to Highway 1 vegetation fire on Vandenberg AFB

Fire crews are responding to a small vegetation fire on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, which has burned approximately 10 acres with no structures threatened.
The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.
Ground units from the Vandenberg Fire Department are responding with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to smoke from the fire.
This is the second vegetation fire this week on Vandenberg property.
This story will be updated with more information.
