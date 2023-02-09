Five Valley Christian Academy players have earned All-CIF Southern Section 8-Man Football Division 1 honors.
Lions senior quarterback Sean Swain and junior tailback Jacob Sanders both made the First Team offense. Senior cornerback Jordan Tittes made the First Team Defense, and junior cornerback Noah List and junior center-nose guard Josiah Kerley made the Second Team.
Swain threw for 573 yards, with 13 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He completed 30 of his 53 passes. Sanders rushed for 1,031 yards. He averaged exactly 10 yards a carry and ran for 18 touchdowns.
Tittes made 28 solo tackles and was in on 26 more. He had five sacks and recovered three opposition fumbles.
List made 27 solo tackles and was in on 27 more. Kerley had seven solo stops and 12 assisted tackles.
Senior quarterback-middle linebacker Trevin Adams of Division 1 champion California School for the Deaf-Riverside (CSDR) was the Division 1 MVP. Adams threw 39 touchdown passes and averaged 101 yards a game rushing. On defense, he averaged 8.3 tackles a game.
The Lions (5-3, 3-1) finished in a three-way tie with Cuyama Valley and Coast Union for the Coast Valley League title. They lost 27-25 at La Canada Flintridge Prep in the first round of the playoffs.