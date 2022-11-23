For the first time in school history, a Pioneer Valley football team will play for a sectional divisional championship.

The No. 8 Panthers will face a familiar rival, No. 2 Atascadero, when they play for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Atascadero.

The Greyhounds will come into the game 8-4 after having received a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Panthers, 7-6, have won four straight. They went over .500 for the season for the first time when they rallied for a 16-13 win at No. 4 Templeton, another Ocean League rival, in the semifinals at Templeton last Friday night.

Meanwhile, Atascadero out-scored its first two playoff opponents by a combined 74-8 after drawing the first-round bye. The Greyhounds beat No. 7 Madera South 39-8 in the quarterfinals and blanked No. 3 Dos Palos 35-0 last week in the semis.

As per Central Section guidelines all playoff games have been at the higher seed.

Atascadero, 5-1 in the Ocean League, earned a share of the Ocean League championship with San Luis Obispo. The Hounds' lone league loss came at Pioneer Valley. Panthers linebacker Adrian Mora blocked the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown to preserve a 21-20 win for his team that snapped a five-game Greyhounds winning streak.

"We know we can play with them. We've beaten them before," said Mora as he and his teammates were about to take the field for a Tuesday practice.

"It wasn't easy, but anything can happen."

Mora also said Pioneer Valley is well aware that Atascadero is a good second half team. The Greyhounds came from three scores down in the second half to win in their first two league games.

"We knew the lead we had at halftime (14-7) wasn't enough to be satisfied with, that we had to keep playing," said Mora.

No, Mora said Tuesday, the excitement for the upcoming Division 5 title game had not been building for him yet. "I'm just focused now on day-to-day prep," the senior said.

Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis said the teams are very much known quantities to each other, and not just because they play in the same league.

"They do a lot of what we do," Davis said. "They like to run the ball a lot between the tackles. They have some big offensive and defensive linemen across the board, but size-wise we're comparable to them."

Mora and Pioneer Valley wide receiver-defensive back Andrew Eberhard said the 'Hounds don't blitz or stunt much on defense. "They're pretty straight up," both players said.

"Their physicality is one of the toughest things about them," to go against, said Eberhard. "You have to read the keys," on defense.

Running backs Anthony Arias and Allan Jimenez, behind a solid offensive line, lead a tough Panthers running game. Arias scored the winning touchdown at Templeton "from about four or five yards out," said Davis.

The Greyhounds are set to come at a Pioneer Valley defense with three ball-carriers, behind a big offensive line, who average about 241 yards a game rushing between them. Trey Cooks has run for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. He averages 112.3 rushing yards a game.

Greyhounds quarterback Kane Cooks leads the team in rushing touchdowns, with 14. He averages 73 yards a game rushing. Diego Real averages another 55.5, and has rushed for four touchdowns.

Besides what he's done running the football, Kane Cooks passes for nearly 100 yards a game. He has a good go-to receiver, Mason Degnan. Degnan averages 15.3 yards a catch, 49.4 yards in receptions a game and has caught five touchdown passes.

"They can do some good things with their passing game," said Davis.

The Panthers don't pass much, but quarterback Alex Garcia has connected on some timely passes, mainly to Eberhard and the team's receptions leader, Elias Giddings. Pioneer Valley also has a good kicker, Lucan Brafman. Brafman has kicked three field goals in the playoffs.

Eberhard, Mora, linebackers Jose Gutierrez and Jaylen Yap, along with two-way tackle Dylan Pirkl, have helped lead a Pioneer Valley defense that has been on a roll in the playoffs. The unit has given up a total of 20 points in three playoff games.

The Pioneer Valley defense posted a shutout against Delano at home in the first round, shut down a strong opposition running game as the Panthers won 9-7 at No. 1, and then-unbeaten, Bishop Union on a frosty night in the quarterfinals and didn't allow a point in the fourth quarter at Templeton in the semis.

The Panthers out-scored the Eagles 14-0 in the fourth, and Davis said it was a defensive play that turned things around for his team.

"They were ahead 13-2 and had all the momentum," Davis said. "Then (our defense) stood up one of their backs. He got turned in such a way that the ball (was facing away from his body). (Pioneer Valley defender) Pepe Gonzalez saw it and just grabbed it. He ran 35 yards down the sideline," for the first Panthers touchdown.

"That swung the momentum for us. We drove about 65 yards on a slow, methodical march that took about six minutes. We didn't throw much, really (during the drive). When we scored, they had about two minutes left," to try for the winning score.

Eberhard said a bitter 15-9 loss at home to crosstown rival Santa Maria in the penultimate game of the regular season helped turn the homestretch of the season for the Panthers.

"The loss to Santa Maria kind of woke us up," he said. Pioneer Valley hasn't lost since.

Davis said, "It might sound boring, but the game will come down to who takes care of the ball best, who tackles best.

"It's what we've been telling our guys since January. Focus and finish."