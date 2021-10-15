Both football teams went after their first Ocean League win Friday night. Visiting Atascadero got it, defeating Santa Maria 31-20 on the host Saints’ Senior Night at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus.

“This was big for us. Huge,” said Atascadero coach Vic Cooper after his team moved to 2-6, 1-2.

“These boys needed to see what it takes to win, and I think they did that tonight. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Meanwhile, a somber Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said, “The little things hurt us - costly penalties at the wrong times. That’s my fault. I need to do a better job of getting these boys prepared. This loss is on me.”

The Saints are 2-6, 0-3. An example of penalties costing them came on the first drive. Santa Maria would have had a first down, but a false start penalty forced a three-and-out.

After a scoreless first quarter that took 21 minutes, the teams combined for 44 points in a second quarter that took 48.

Atascadero led 24-20 at halftime. Sophomore Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 80 yards to Joseph Galindo, five to Zack Borges and 16 to Nick Martinez. That one finished a drive that started at the Santa Maria 26 with 1:03 left in the half.

However, right before that drive, Johnny Debrum intercepted Elena and ran 38 yards for a pick-six and the winning Greyhounds score.

That made it 24-13. The Saints took a brief 13-10 lead with 13 unanswered points, but the Greyhounds took the lead for good when C.J. Bell, with Borges draped all over him in the end zone, snagged a Jarren Fischer pass for a 16-yard touchdown play that put the ‘Hounds ahead 16-13.

The Saints took a jolt when, down 31-20, Elena took a hit to the helmet midway through the fourth quarter and had to leave the game. Players and coaches on the Santa Maria sideline were upset that the Greyhounds weren’t flagged for targeting on the play.

“We’ll see how things go along,” regarding Elena’s condition, Mendoza-Gutierrez said of his sophomore quarterback who was moved up to the varsity just before Santa Maria’s fourth game of the season, a win against Cabrillo.

“(Elena) will be evaluated for a (possible) concussion.”

With Elena out, Galindo, a big-play threat at receiver, played quarterback for a time. So did Borges and Diego De Leon. The trio completed a pass apiece.

After the big Santa Maria second quarter on offense, the Greyhounds kept the Saints to two first downs the rest of the way.

“Our defense made some adjustments,” said Cooper. “We tried to contain (Borges and Martinez). They’re two of the best receivers we played against.”

The only score of the second half came on a 12-yard pass from Fischer to Bell at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter.

Skyler Silva started the scoring Friday night with a 40-yard field goal for the Greyhounds. He also gave them a lift with a punt early in the second half that put the Saints on their own 13.

A false start penalty put the Saints at their 8, so, instead of giving its big passing game a chance, Santa Maria had to run the ball to try to get more room. Santa Maria did not get a first down on the series.

“It’s big anytime you can flip the field,” said Cooper. “It’s hard to go on a long drive. One bad play, one penalty can ruin it.”

Santa Maria fumbled away the kickoff after the Silva field goal, and Atascadero’s Trey Cooks scored on a one-yard run. Trey is the cousin of former Righetti basketball standout Mariah Cooks and former Atascadero football star Elijah Cooks.

Martinez was the leading receiver with 102 yards in receptions. Santa Maria will play a league game at Morro Bay at 7 p.m. next Friday night.