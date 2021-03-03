Football: Righetti and St. Joseph working to ready for season on short notice

Though they're separated by a few hundred feet and a busy intersection, the Righetti and St. Joseph football teams share a common objective: They both only have about two weeks of practice to get ready for a season.

Wednesday night, both teams were busily preparing for a unique spring season that has seemingly come out of nowhere.

In about seven weeks, the two teams will be playing each other.

St. Joseph's football team, led by third-year coach Pepe Villasenor, spent Wednesday's afternoon practice running its offense against air and running some conditioning and agility drills.

Righetti started its Wednesday evening practice with at least an hour of conditioning.

"Come on, we've only got two weeks to get ready," one of the Righetti captains shouted during warm-ups.

Yep, these two teams will have their first padded practice in well over a year Friday and be playing live games two weeks later.

St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles on Friday, March 19. Righetti is at Arroyo Grande then. (St. Joseph's artificial turf is being replaced after a pipe burst, meaning the Knights will only play at home once this spring).

The two teams are scheduled to meet each other on April 16 at Righetti.

"It's literally like Christmas around here," Villasenor said as his players buzzed around the field during Wednesday's practice. "Everyone is super excited, the guys don't care if we're playing in the morning, if we're playing at night, if we're playing in jerseys or we're playing for ice creams, it doesn't matter. These guys are absolutely ecstatic."