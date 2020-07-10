You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Football: Righetti grad Conor Regan on the move with degree in hand

Football: Righetti grad Conor Regan on the move with degree in hand

A degree in hand, Conor Regan will continue his career as a collegiate quarterback.

He hopes to make playing quarterback his profession.

“That’s my dream, my ultimate goal, to play at the professional level,” said the Righetti High School alum.

Regan will play for Long Island University as a graduate transfer. Regan was at Northern Colorado, an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference, for three years.

“I got my degree in business economics there, with a minor in business,” said Conor Regan, whose father, Mike, is a former veteran football coach in Santa Maria.

Long Island University plays its football games in Brookville, New York, at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, which seats 6,000 people. 

Conor Regan was at Ventura College for two years and Northern Colorado for three before signing on with Long Island.

“I knew I had another season of eligibility, and I decided to take advantage of it,” said Conor Regan.

The Righetti grad said he had been in communication with Long Island, which also plays in the NCAA FCS subdivision, since December.

“At first they didn’t have a scholarship for me,” he said. “Then, due to COVID-19, they didn’t have spring ball, there was more money available and they had a scholarship for me.

“I red-shirted at Ventura my freshman year and I red-shirted the 2018 season at Northern Colorado, so I got six years to play four,” seasons of football.

When he was at Northern Colorado, Regan took advantage of the liberalized red-shirt rule.

Now, red-shirts can play up to four games, which Regan did in 2018, and still qualify for a red-shirt season. Before, if a red-shirt played even one game, that could have cost the player an entire season of eligibility.

Regan played in four games in 2018. He started in two, and in both of those starts, against UC Davis and Portland State, he eclipsed 350 yards passing.

Regan threw for a total of 981 yards and five touchdowns that year. He was the backup quarterback in 2019, playing in 10 games. Regan completed 14 passes for 124 yards.

In 2017, Regan completed 91 of 182 passes for 1,305 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown that season. He threw for over 300 yards against Cal Poly and threw for 392 yards against South Utah. 

He hopes to earn a second degree, in business.

“I’m going to have to get in touch with Northern Colorado to see if my credits at Long Island will transfer over there so I can get a second degree in business,” said Regan.

“I had thought it was the other way around, with my credits at Northern Colorado transferring over to Long Island, but it turns out my second degree would be from Northern Colorado.”

If a professional football career doesn’t pan out, “There are a lot of things I’m open to pursuing,” including possibly a welding trade school,” said Conor Regan.

“I’ve always liked welding.”

Regan graduated from Righetti in 2015. In his senior season, he threw for over 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw 12 touchdowns in his junior season.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event
Local News

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

  • Updated

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local News

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News