Football roundup: Santa Ynez to host defending Channel League champs

Santa Barbara (0-0) at Santa Ynez (0-1)

This will be the 2021 debut for the Dons, which won the Channel League in 2019 behind the talented arm of senior quarterback Deacon Hill, who has signed with Wisconsin.

The Dons had their game against San Marcos canceled due to the COVID-19 cases within the San Marcos program.

The Santa Ynez offense struggled to get into gear against the athletic Lompoc defense. Bennett Redell was sacked four times and completed 5-of-11 passes for 47 yards. Redell had success running the ball, carrying it 19 times for 97 yards and the only Pirate touchdown.

Senior Logan Ast added 44 yards rushing on 11 carries. He was also the Pirates' leading receiver with one catch for 24 yards.

Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense with 11 tackles. Camron Prendergast intercepted Lompoc QB Cavin Ross. Sophomore Aidan Scott had two tackles-for-loss and eight total tackles. He also recovered a fumble.

Junior linebacker Tanner Padfield is also a key member of the defense. He had eight tackles last week.

Shaw and Cash McClurg each had a sack last week against the Braves.

Lompoc (1-0) at Dos Pueblos (0-1)

Lompoc was, perhaps, the second-most impressive team last week, trouncing an experienced Santa Ynez squad 24-7 at Huyck Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross put the area on notice with a big-time performance against the Pirates. He went 21-for-32 for 345 yards and three scores with one interception.

Cailin Daniels continues to show he's got next-level play-making ability as he caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score. Deville Dickerson caught a touchdown pass, as did Rudy Elizondo, which went for 77 yards.