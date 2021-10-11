Valley Christian Academy's 8-man football team has played four games.

The Lions have won them all. And they've done so in an extremely convincing fashion.

They moved to 4-0 on the season Saturday with a 60-0 thrashing of Coastal Christian. The Conquerors, from Pismo Beach, dropped to 2-2 on the season.

The Lions won their Coast Valley League opener in the process at their home field on Saturday.

VCA is now the No. 3 ranked team in the CIF Southern Section's Division 2. The fifth-ranked team, Coast Union, is the Lions' next opponent. The Lions and Broncos are set to play on Oct. 23 in Cambria.

Sophomore Jacob Sanders had another strong game with nine carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns and had a punt return for a touchdown.

Sanders has scored 17 times in four games this season. He also had five tackles and four pass break-ups and forced a fumble Saturday.

Josiah Heller had six carries for 53 yards and two scores on offense with three tackles for loss and a sack on defense.

Caleb Young caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Cole Simms added five catches for 26 yards and his first career touchdown.

Sabastian Taborga had seven tackles, a sack and a pass deflection to lead the defense. Gabe DeLeon added six tackles, two pass break-ups, an interception while he caused and recovered a fumble.

Junior quarterback Sean Swain completed 4 of 5 passes for 37 yards.

The Lions have out-scored their opponents 244-59 this season. After playing Coast Union on Oct. 23, the Lions are set to play Maricopa in the regular season finale at home on Oct. 28.

Coach Pete Fortier said he was able to dress up about 22 players for Friday's game, quite a high number for the 8-man realm. The Lions have about 45 male students at the high school level.

"Twenty-four are playing football, so it's nice to have guys that can play one position and focus on that one position," Fortier said Monday. "We had 22 guys dress out this last week. It was great."

The Lions led 53-0 at halftime Saturday.

Sanders has 55 carries for 713 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also has two receiving touchdowns, two interception return touchdowns, a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown.