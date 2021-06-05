COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Cal Poly beach volleyball players Amy Ozee and Torrey Van Winden have been named as members of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Collegiate Beach Volleyball National Team.
Ozee and Van Winden were two of 13 women selected from colleges across the country to compete on the team. They will attend a training camp in Huntington Beach, Calif. from June 21-26.
The women’s team will be led by John Mayer, the head beach volleyball coach at Loyola Marymount University and he will be assisted by former Cal beach volleyball head coach Megan Owusu.
Ozee spent the 2021 season with the Mustangs as a grad transfer. In her one season at Cal Poly, she had a record of 22-12 while playing at the No. 2 spot in the lineup with Jayelin Lombard and was named First Team All-Conference after helping lead Cal Poly to a Big West championship and NCAA Tournament. Prior to coming to Cal Poly, spent four years at the University of Hawai’i where she was an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention in 2019, a two-time All-Conference honoree and finished her career with the fifth most dual match wins in school history.
Van Winden, who spent the 2021 season playing at Florida State as a grad transfer, finished her Cal Poly career with a record of 26-14 while playing from either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in the lineup. In 2018, she teamed with Tia Miric at the No. 1 spot and finished 19-8 as the two became Cal Poly's first AVCA Beach All-Americans. That summer, she paired with Emily Sonny to win a bronze medal at the Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship, a gold medal at the Porec Open in Croatia, and a bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications