Former Pioneer Valley swim All-American Meghan O'Reilly thriving in San Diego

O'Reilly said, “It was weird. My brain had to fix part of the damage. It was just a weird feeling. I was tired all the time.”

The former Meghan Zimmer said she started in a teaching credential program three months after the stroke.

Now, “I’m 100 percent better,” O'Reilly said. “(Medical personnel) said that because I was so young, I was able to recover quickly.”

Before the stroke, O'Reilly coached for four-and-a-half years.

“I was the head age group coach for a college area 12-and-under swim team. I coached the junior varsity boys swim team at Granite Hills High School in San Diego for three years.”

Now her coaching is pretty much confined to teaching in the classroom though, “I sometimes give private (swim) lessons,” O'Reilly said.

“I love teaching. I love helping (students) achieve something. I’ve taken teaching (when she was a swim coach) and turned it into the classroom.”

O'Reilly, as teachers throughout the state had been doing, took her teaching online. Schools throughout the state closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.