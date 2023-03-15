Jackson Cloud and Vic Heredia are back on the diamond and helping their squad rack up wins.

Though the former Pirates aren't doing that at Santa Ynez High School like they used to. In fact, the boys aren't even in Santa Barbara County.

Cloud and Heredia are both freshmen at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Cloud was named the Cuesta College Athletics Department athlete of the month for February.

Cloud, the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP from 2022, finished the first month of his freshman campaign with a 3-0 record over his first four starts, establishing himself as the staff's ace. The Cougars were 13-7-1 on the season and 7-2 in conference play after sweeping Hancock College 12-5, 6-3 and 7-2 in three games last week.

Cloud opened his career with four starts against four ranked teams, including Nos. 1 and 3 in the state.

For the month of February, Cloud posted a 2.02 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 26.2 innings of work, while allowing only 17 hits.

In his third start of the month, he authored a complete game, two-hit shutout, with nine strikeouts to lead Cuesta past No. 16 College of the Sequoias 7-0.

Heredia, a freshman infielder and former Santa Ynez standout pitcher and infielder, was named the school's Athlete of the Week on March 6. Heredia enjoyed a monster week against Western State Conference competition. In the Cougars' three games against the conference, Heredia went 7-for-14 at the plate, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. He personally accounted for seven of Cuesta's 18 runs on the week. He also played shortstop in all three games and was flawless in all eight of his chances.

On March 14, Heredia was third on the team in hits with 31 on the season. He was hitting .326 in the first 21 games of the season. He had six doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team best 23 RBIs. Heredia did have a team-high 19 strikeouts at press time. He also had seven stolen bases and was caught just once.

Arroyo Grande graduate Ethan Royal, another former All-Area MVP, led Cuesta with a .379 batting average and 28 runs in 21 games, with a team-best 33 hits. Royal earned All-WSC honors last season as a freshman.

At press time Tuesday, Cloud led the Cougars in innings pitched with 34.2, just ahead of Templeton grad Robinson Lardner (34.1). Cloud had a 1.82 ERA in six starts and was 4-0 on the season, striking out 31 batters and walking 16.

Cloud last pitched in a 12-4 win over Ventura on March 6. He threw eight innings, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking three.

The Cougars are slated to play LA Pierce in a three-game series this week, with the schedule in flux due to the most recent storm that postponed Tuesday's scheduled game at Pierce.

Cuesta took two of three games against Santa Barbara City earlier this season.

Baseball

Cabrillo 4, Santa Ynez 1

Cabrillo starter Spencer Gallimore (4-0) pitched six innings, gave up two hits, struck out six, walked two batters and hit two. Landon Mabery, the Cabrillo starting catcher, pitched the seventh inning and earned the save.

Gallimore had a hit and drove in a run. Mabery and Ryan Story both went 1-for-3 for Cabrillo. Santa Ynez starter Caleb Cassidy gave up just two hits in his 5.1 innings on the mound. Cabrillo won despite getting just three hits.

The teams' scheduled Friday game against each other at Santa Ynez was washed out. Cabrillo is scheduled to play a non-league game at Bishop Diego March 15 at 4 p.m. Santa Ynez is scheduled to host Righetti March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Mountain League opener for both teams.

Boys tennis

Santa Ynez beats Paso Robles

The Santa Ynez boys tennis team swept three doubles matches against Paso Robles, lifting the Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Bearcats on a cold, windy March 9 at Santa Ynez.

Bryce Wilczak and Lucas Doman won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez, Cooper Haws and Elias Thomas won 6-3, 5-7 (10-3) at No. 2, and Dominic Day and William Small won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

Wilczak and Doman won their singles matches at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. Mathew Wolfe rallied to win in three sets at No. 6 for the Pirates.