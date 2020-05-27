Former Righetti QB Logan Mortensen ready for next stage of football career

"It was the best four years of my life," Mortensen said of his high school career. "I’ve made so many new friends from my time there. Including my coaches, who I know I can count on them for anything."

Mortensen completed 138 of 236 passes for 2,512 yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions in the 17 varsity games he played in. He was hitting .444 with four runs, three RBIs and a pair of doubles in his first six games of his junior baseball season before it was suspended and ultimately canceled in March.

"It was very disappointing to see our season go away just like that," Mortensen said. "After losing in the semis last year, it left a sour taste in our mouth. We were super hungry to build off last year, especially since we had 11 seniors this year and were looking to make a big run."

Righetti's baseball team advanced to the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals, where they lost to Bakersfield Frontier in an 11-inning thriller. Righetti was poised to make another postseason run with 11 seniors back from that team, but its season ended after eight games and a 4-4 record.