You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former swimming All-American Jared Zimmer is thriving in the Bay Area
top story
Catching up

Former swimming All-American Jared Zimmer is thriving in the Bay Area

Jared Zimmer left a highly successful competitive swimming career more than 10 years ago. His current life is more than full.

The Santa Maria High School graduate works for the MJM Management Group as a property manager for Union Square Park in San Francisco. The bachelor lives on Treasure Island in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. 

After he graduated from from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, Zimmer came to the Bay area.

"My aunt (Mary McCue) offered me a job, and I was able to work closely with my dad (John Zimmer) as well," Jared Zimmer said.

"Plus, I really liked the area when I visited."

Jared said his father is retired, and living in San Francisco.

After a water polo and swimming career at Santa Maria,  Jared Zimmer had a big swimming career at Lewis University. In fact, he said, he was an NCAA Division II All-American in the mile, the 500 and the 1,000.

"I got all those (honors) my freshman and sophomore years," Zimmer said.

Then he abruptly ended his competitive swimming career.

"I just kind of got burned out," Jared Zimmer said.

"Plus, my teammates in college weren't as motivated to make nationals as I was. It was a little depressing."

Thus, Zimmer decided to stick to the classroom and concentrate on his studies. He earned his undergraduate degree in computer graphics then came to the Bay Area.

He had an active aquatics career at Santa Maria. "I got the aquaman award at Santa Maria my sophomore through senior years," he said.

"The aquaman award at Santa Maria is when you do both (water) sports, water polo and swimming."

Zimmer was a sprinter and played set defense and the point for the Santa Maria water polo team.

He had quite a workload for the Santa Maria swim team.

"I swam the 500, 200, 100 and 200 (individual medley) until I broke my ankle in March of my junior year," Zimmer said.

"I was able to come back for water sports my senior year."

San Francisco is in one of the Bay Area counties that have elected to do a slower re-opening than most of the rest of the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimmer said he does not have to work remotely, though. "I'm still able to go into work," he said.

The two-time NCAA All-American still does some training, though not on nearly as intense a workout schedule as he did years ago.

"I'm mainly just working out, doing weights," Zimmer said.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News