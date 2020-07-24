Four remain: Thomas, McCoy, Laird and Kimball

Here we are.

After thousands of votes have been cast in two rounds of voting, we are down to the final four candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Decade award.

And the surprises keep coming.

Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets have been eliminated in stunning upsets.

Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round.

Who's left? A very respectable group of four players.

The two remaining candidates from Santa Barbara County are former Righetti standout lineman Caleb Thomas and former Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy.

The San Luis Obispo County finalists are Nipomo graduate Nick Kimball and former Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird.

McCoy, the fifth seed, knocked off a pair of brothers to make it to the Santa Barbara final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round.

McCoy got past Toa Taua 589-394 in total votes.

Thomas, the No. 3 seed, made it to his region's final after receiving 402 total votes in the second round to edge No. 2 seed Lavon Coleman of Lompoc, who gathered 326 votes in the second round.

That means Thomas will go toe-to-toe with McCoy.

The big surprise in the SLO County bracket is that the No. 8 seed has made it to the regional final. That would be the Nipomo High grad Kimball.

The former Titan receiver eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220. Kimball was the one who knocked off the No. 1 seed Seth Jacobs in the opening round of voting.