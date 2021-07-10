One month ago, four area high school girls basketball teams played for their programs' first CIF Central Section championships.

Making the story more interesting is the fact that all four programs came from the same league. In fact, three of them are from the same neighborhood, near Foster Road, in Orcutt.

All the teams played heated league games against each other and some of them are bitter rivals.

But when each of them were playing for Central Section championships, something remarkable, albeit not particularly surprising, happened.

The four teams loudly, and proudly, cheered for each other.

And, would you know it, all four programs came out victorious, with each of them capturing their first CIF girls basketball titles since they moved to the Central Section three seasons ago.

Righetti, which split the Mountain League girls hoops title with Arroyo Grande in the 2021 spring season, beat Bakersfield to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 title.

Nipomo, which struggled with injuries and finished 6-7 in the regular season, won the CIF-CS D2 title.

St. Joseph put together a surprisingly good season with nearly all new pieces to win the Division 3 championship.

Orcutt Academy, which advanced to the semifinals in 2020 in the school's best girls hoops season, went on to win the Central Section's Division 4 title.

Throughout the playoff runs for all four teams, it was abundantly clear that all were pulling for each other.

"It was really cool," St. Joseph girls coach Analise Riezebos said. "We compete with all these teams and they're our rivals, but when we go into CIF we are cheering each other on. It's cool we all came out with a win. We were congratulating each other. The Central Coast really came together.

"We know all these girls and when we’re competing we want to beat them, but when we're not competing we come together. And that’s what happened."

Even Righetti coach Desiree Hitch and Nipomo coach Chris Litvinchuk made sure to note the season that Arroyo Grande had under coach Bryan Hutchens. The Eagles shared the league title with the Warriors and were bumped up to the Open Division where they lost to eventual champ and top seed Clovis West.

"I'm ecstatic and so happy for the entire league," Litvinchuk said. "Righetti, Orcutt and St. Joe's are all great teams and Arroyo Grande was there in the Open Division. That's five really good teams. The whole league was great, and I'm happy for the league whole league. I don't know if that's been done before.

"I'm glad we're apart of this league. It prepared us all. We beat up on each other and everybody had a couple of losses. There were weekly battles and that probably sharpened everybody and made us all stronger. It was a strong, deep league."

The Times is recapping some of the top stories from a whirlwind spring sports season that saw nearly all 22 high school sports season occurring simultaneously.