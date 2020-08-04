Francisco Garcia was unintended target of gang-related shooting in Lompoc

A Lompoc man who was killed last week was the unintended target of a gang-related shooting on West Chestnut Avenue, according to a police spokesman.
Francisco Garcia, 30, was shot and killed July 27 shortly after 8 a.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Detective Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Four suspects were arrested in Lompoc, including 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, of Solvang; two 16-year-old juveniles; and a 15-year-old juvenile. The three juveniles are from Lompoc, according to Magallon.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.
