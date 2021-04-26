Friday, April 16

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
