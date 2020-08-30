You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Aug. 21

INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the area of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:33 am., John Richard Pratt, 59, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

