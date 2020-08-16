Friday, August 7

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.
