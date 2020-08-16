You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday, August 7

Friday, August 7

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News