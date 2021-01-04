You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Dec. 18

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 800 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 900 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

ARREST — At 5:28 a.m., Erika Montano, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:48 a.m., Yoany Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on Highway 1 near Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

ARREST — At 2:14 p.m., Abraham Ramos, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with force, with possible great bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

