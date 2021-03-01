You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Feb. 12

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.

ARREST — At 2:39 p.m., Jose Vargas, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

