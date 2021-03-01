You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Feb. 19

INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of North Poppy Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets.

