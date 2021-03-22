Friday, Feb. 26

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 1:53 p.m., Jacob McDuffee, 46, of Santa Maria was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Golden West Park and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!