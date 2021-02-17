Friday, Feb. 5

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 3:50 p.m., Jose Chavaria, 36, was arrested at Santa Maria Superior Court at 312 E. Cook St. and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:59 p.m., Crystal Montalvo, 42, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Benwiley Avenue and West El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
