Friday, Jan. 1

INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North R Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North First Street and resulted in an arrest.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

