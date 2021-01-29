You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Jan. 1

INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:19 a.m., Noel Flores, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:57 a.m., Alex Chavez, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Arturo Alvarado, 56, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and threats.

Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

