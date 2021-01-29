Friday, Jan. 15

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a minor traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
