Friday, Jan. 22

Friday, Jan. 22

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in a single rollover resulting in one injury in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South L Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Poppy Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Michael Moreno, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of North I Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.

