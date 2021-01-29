Friday, Jan. 8

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and first-degree burglary.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
