You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday, Jan. 8

Friday, Jan. 8

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Dakota Stewart, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and first-degree burglary.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News