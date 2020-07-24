Friday, July 17

  • Updated

INCIDENT — A younger man riding a skateboard in the First Bank parking lot on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and an older man who told him to leave allegedly got into a fight over the issue, but both declined to seek prosecution against the other.

ARREST — After a vehicle nearly struck deputies’ patrol car about 11:30 p.m. at Quail Valley Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, they allegedly found driver Nathan Duckworth was under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

