Friday, July 3.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Della Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 5:26 p.m., Dinah Ramirez, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.

* Santa Maria Police received 93 reports of fireworks.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

