INCIDENT — At 12:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1700 block of Adelyne Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Boone streets.
ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Max Limon-Ruiz, 22, was arrested on a warrant near northbound Highway 101 and Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 1:18 p.m., Erik Zaragoza, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of contempt of court and driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.