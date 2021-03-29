Friday, March 12

ARREST — At 9:32 a.m., Daniel Ortiz, 19, was arrested in the 5700 block of Telephone Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 1:25 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!